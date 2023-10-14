BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-14

China, HK stocks fall

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday after consumer price data suggested domestic demand is still under pressure, although export data was better than expected.

Hong Kong shares also slipped, dragged down by tech stocks. China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 1.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.6%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 2.3%. For the week, the CSI300 Index lost 0.7%, while the Hang Seng Index added 1.7%.

China’s consumer prices were flat in September, while factory-gate prices shrank at a slower pace, official data showed on Friday, indicating deflationary pressures persist in the economy.

The data suggested that China’s domestic demand, and thus economic recovery, is still not solid and needs more policy support, UBS analysts wrote in a note. Consumer stocks fell broadly, with liquor and tourism shares leading the decline.

Meanwhile, China’s exports for September shrank 6.2% from a year earlier, while imports also declined 6.2%, both contracting at a slower pace. Export data came in better than a Reuters poll forecast of a fall of 7.6%.

Chinese stocks were still under pressure after the media reported that the country is considering creating a state-backed stabilization fund to shore up confidence in its equity markets.

While most sectors declined, banking stocks held up well, after Beijing’s state fund bought shares of the country’s “Big Four” lenders.

UBS Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index Chinese stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks fall

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories