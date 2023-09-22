Minister underscores need for expediting work on SEZs under CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed, directed the relevant stakeholders to expedite the work on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The minister for planning gave directions while chairing a meeting to review progress on SEZs under the CPEC.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Economist of Pakistan, Dr Nadeem Javaid, representatives from the Board of Investment, Ministry of Commence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and chief executive officers (CEOs) of Provincial Zones were also present in the meeting.

The minister directed the relevant stakeholders to expedite work on SEZs while following the deadlines.

The provincial representatives in the meeting gave a detailed briefing over the implementation status of SEZs which include Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone; Allama Iqbal Industrial City; Bostan Special Economic Zone; ICT Model Industrial Zone; Industrial Park on Pakistan Steel Mill Land; Mirpur Industrial Zone; Mohmand Marble City and Moqpondass Special Economic Zone.

