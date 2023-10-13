HRD LESCO resigns

LAHORE: Human Resource Director (HRD) LESCO Azia Shoaib has resigned while the Company Secretary is all set to face the fate accompli, as the company has recently advertised for fresh hiring on the post, said sources.

It may be noted that the performance audit report of Director General, Power (Audit), copy available with Business Recorder, the Board of Directors (BoDs) considered promotion of twelve officers in its 144th meeting where the Human Resource & Administrative Committee decided to seek legal opinion to sort out whether Promotion Board could be held in presence of pending/disputed seniority cases.

According to the report, the Company Secretary issued minutes of meeting and inserted unlawfully that HRD shall seek verification per the letter addressed to CEO.

According to the audit report, neither any promotion case was recommended by the HR&A Committee nor was approved and discussed by the Board.

However, the HRD and Company Secretary issued promotion orders of Chief Engineers (BPS-20) on 8.5.23. The Company Secretary, on the other hand, issued extract of minutes before the approved minutes and the HRD issued promotion orders on the basis of unapproved extracts and verification of facts.

The Power Audit has recommended Ministry of Energy to take strict disciplinary action against officers/officials for committing forgery in promotion cases and negligence of BODs over this matter. Further, the matter may be referred to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further probe, it added.

When contacted, HRD LESCO said the audit report is an initial draft and the Company was in the process of replying to the audit paragraphs at present. The Company Secretary, on the other hand, said that he has recording of the Board meetings. But he could not satisfy when asked why these recordings were not shared with the audit team.

It may be noted that Business Recorder had pointed out in its story date August 5, 2023 that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the company secretary and the Human Resources Director (HRD) in contravention of governmental rules governing contract appointments and any extension thereof, arranged unwarranted legal opinion for managing extension of the company secretary, whose tenure has already completed on 9th July 2023.

