Qatar armed forces’ chief meets COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at GHQ.

According to a statement released by the military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual & professional interest and regional security situations were discussed during the meeting.

COAS said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and the Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between two countries.

