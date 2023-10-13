Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained bearish and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 14,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,300 to Rs 17,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,750 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 200 bales of Jhole were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Ghotki (Primark) were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Yazman, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Tounsa were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Shadan Lund were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Wali, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

