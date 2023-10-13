KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 12, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,771.71 High: 48,830.26 Low: 48,359.38 Net Change: 297.17 Volume (000): 223,230 Value (000): 8,882,617 Makt Cap (000) 1,681,011,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,493.96 NET CH (+) 238.39 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,079.21 NET CH (-) 0.94 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,363.80 NET CH (+) 15.64 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,306.71 NET CH (+) 125.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,472.04 NET CH (+) 19.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,599.10 NET CH (-) 60.31 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-October-2023 ====================================

