KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 12, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 48,771.71
High:                      48,830.26
Low:                       48,359.38
Net Change:                   297.17
Volume (000):                223,230
Value (000):               8,882,617
Makt Cap (000)         1,681,011,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,493.96
NET CH                    (+) 238.39
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,079.21
NET CH                      (-) 0.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,363.80
NET CH                     (+) 15.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,306.71
NET CH                    (+) 125.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,472.04
NET CH                     (+) 19.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,599.10
NET CH                     (-) 60.31
------------------------------------
As on:               12-October-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

