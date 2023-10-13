Markets Print 2023-10-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 12, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,771.71
High: 48,830.26
Low: 48,359.38
Net Change: 297.17
Volume (000): 223,230
Value (000): 8,882,617
Makt Cap (000) 1,681,011,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,493.96
NET CH (+) 238.39
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,079.21
NET CH (-) 0.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,363.80
NET CH (+) 15.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,306.71
NET CH (+) 125.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,472.04
NET CH (+) 19.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,599.10
NET CH (-) 60.31
------------------------------------
As on: 12-October-2023
====================================
