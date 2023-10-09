BAFL 38.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi to be indicted on October 17

  • Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presides over today’s hearing at Adiala Jail
BR Web Desk Published October 9, 2023 Updated October 9, 2023 12:16pm

A special court decided on Monday to indict former prime minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case on October 17.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over today’s hearing at Adiala Jail in which both the leaders were presented. The copies of challan in the case were given to the lawyers of the former prime minister and the former foreign minister.

The cipher case is related to “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of an attempt to remove his government, in which Qureshi was foreign minister.

During the last hearing, the special court adjourned the proceeding after the PTI’s legal team raised objections that the hearing was being held in Adiala Jail and requested the court adjourn until the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides on a plea challenging their clients in-camera trial.

The court rejected the PTI chairman’s application seeking to adjourn the hearing and said that the IHC has not issued any restraining orders.

The hearing of the case cannot be adjourned, the judge said. During the hearing, copies of challan were not provided to the accused.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the hearing till October 9 (today).

Meanwhile, the IHC ruled on October 5 that Imran’s bail petition in the cipher case will be held in an open court.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict in an application of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking in-camera proceedings of the case.

The IHC bench said that an open court hearing of the bail petition will be held on October 9.

However, it said that arguments by lawyers on documents regarded as “sensitive” will be heard in-camera and the documents which are to be kept confidential will remain so after consulting with the counsels.

Shahid Khan Oct 09, 2023 01:10pm
We all know this is an unfair trail and the kangaroo courts are useless as they will give judgement based on written orders.
Awais Sattar Siddiqui Oct 09, 2023 01:12pm
We had love for establishment but by supporting certified thugs of PDM and doing this kind of political engineering. They are losing support among public. Time for some sense to prevail as even a kid know why this is happening and there is no justification of this drama.
