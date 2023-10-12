BAFL 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
‘Look what you made me do’: Taylor Swift attends film premiere, moves up release

Reuters Published October 12, 2023 Updated October 12, 2023 03:10pm
Taylor Swift attends ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP
LOS ANGELES: Pop superstar Taylor Swift premiered her Eras Tour concert film in front of fans and celebrities on Wednesday, shortly after announcing that the movie would debut a day early because of “unprecedented” ticket demand.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ was set to open in theaters worldwide on Friday, but high interest prompted Swift to add earlier screenings in some markets.

Displays and signage are pictured during the ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California on October 11, 2023. Photo: AFP
“Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!” the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer wrote on social media.

Additional showtimes also were being added for the weekend, Swift said.

Taylor Swift (C) with dancers and crew attend ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Concert Movie World Premiere. Photo: AFP
Taylor Swift’s Eras concert tour film gets worldwide theater release

Late, Swift stepped on to a red carpet in a strapless pale blue gown for the film’s world premiere. She posed for selfies with fans who scored a seat in one of thirteen auditoriums in an AMC Theatre at an outdoor mall in Los Angeles.

Scattered in the crowd were celebrities including comedian Adam Sandler, ‘Law & Order’ actor Mariska Hargitay and ‘Barbie’ star Simu Liu, who was wearing friendship bracelets on his wrist like many of Swift’s fans.

Pop superstar Beyonce also was in attendance, according to a photo posted by Swift on social media.

Inside the theater, Swift thanked fans for supporting the Eras Tour, which has sold out stadiums around the world. She applauded “the amount of care and preparation and passion that you put in, the intensity that you put into coming to these shows”.

“I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I had at the Eras Tour,” she said.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour on track to be highest grossing tour of all time: report

Ticket sales for Swift’s movie, which is being distributed by AMC Theatres, are expected to set records for a concert film, and industry analysts have been upping their forecasts.

Box Office Pro projects the movie with take in between $105 million and $140 million in the United States and Canada over its opening weekend.

