Sep 27, 2023
Life & Style

Taylor Swift's Eras concert tour film gets worldwide theater release

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 02:36pm
Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift, a pop star known for shattering records, announced on Tuesday her documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be screening worldwide.

“The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide … “ the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer wrote on the social media platform Instagram.

“Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

Previously, Swift had said the movie, called ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,’ would only be released in North America.

Taylor Swift takes on Hollywood

The singer’s film provides movie theater chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors’ and writers’ strikes in Hollywood.

Swift’s film is expected to collect between $96 million and $145 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, according to projections from Box Office Pro.

Demand for the 12-time Grammy winner’s ‘Eras’ film rivaled the high interest garnered by large blockbuster franchises, including Walt Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour on track to be highest grossing tour of all time: report

Adult tickets for Swift’s documentary cost $19.89 each, a nod to Swift’s ‘1989’ album. Children’s tickets will cost $13.13, a reference to the singer embracing 13 as her lucky number.

On Nov. 1, 2022, Swift announced her Eras Tour— 53 shows played in stadiums across the United States. The tour later expanded to include 78 international dates.

Hot Tour Summer sees Taylor, Beyonce eye $1bn mark

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras concert tour film gets worldwide theater release

