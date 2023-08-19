BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour on track to be highest grossing tour of all time: report

  • Tickets for sellout tour reaching thousands of dollars on resale websites
BR Life & Style Published 19 Aug, 2023 07:34pm

Musician Taylor Swift’s current ‘Eras’ tour is on track to become the highest grossing tour of all time, reported CNN this week.

The tour could gross an estimated $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone, reported CNN, quoting survey data from research firm QuestionPro.

This total represents primary ticket sales for the US shows that Swift just concluded in Los Angeles including a second North American leg coming next year, which includes Canadian stops, as requested by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In November, CNN reported tickets for her shows going for up to $21000.

Swift kicked off the highly-anticipated ‘Eras’ tour in March. The roughly three-hour long set list that spans 14 years of her career.

The tour is slated to conclude in late 2024.

Taylor Swift announces return to touring with ‘Eras’

The estimated totals are the latest example of the incredible demand for entertainment and experiences that has helped boost the economy, and more specifically, is a staggering show of Swift’s star power and influence on local US economies.

The average price of pre-sale and first sale tickets was $455.78, and Swift has 68 shows total in North America. The survey did not take into account whether respondents bought one ticket or multiple tickets, added the report.

The average attendance per show was 72,459, which brings a grand total of $2.2 billion — making ‘Eras’ the highest-grossing tour ever.

For perspective, Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour was the previous record holder, grossing over $887 million from 2018 to 2023, added CNN quoting Larry Miller, director of the music business program at New York University.

Ticketmaster cancels public sale of Taylor Swift tickets

Earlier this year, in May, Forbes had estimated than Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour may out-earn Taylor Swift by roughly $500 million, coming in at $2.4 billion.

‘Eras’ is considered one of the biggest social events of the year, with concertgoers doling out thousands of dollars on tickets, outfits, transportation and travel accommodations.

Concertgoers participating in an online poll of 862 people who say they attended at least one ‘Eras’ concert said they spent an average of $291.62 each on their outfits, $214.80 on merchandise and $131.48 for food and drinks.

“Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour is rewriting the playbook of entertainment economics,” said Chris Leyden, director of growth marketing at popular resale platform, SeatGeek, CNN quoted him as saying.

Hot Tour Summer sees Taylor, Beyonce eye $1bn mark

SeatGeek assessed the average resale price of an ‘Eras’ ticket to come in at $1,607, up 741% from her previous ‘Reputation’ tour.

The peripheral economic impact of Swift’s tour is also wide-ranging.

Earlier this month, truckers for the tour were given $100,000 checks each, according to media reports.

Food banks across the country in the communities where she performed have said they received hefty donations from Swift. For example, one food bank network in Arizona said Swift’s donation allowed it to send several tractor-trailers filled with 40,000 pounds of fresh produce to its member food banks, added CNN.

Retailers have also seen a boost from concert-goers looking for clothes to depict the theme of Swift’s ‘Eras’.

Swift even earned a nod in the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, a collection of survey responses from businesses around the country. According to one business, “May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city,” Fed officials wrote, added CNN.

Justin Trudeau Taylor Swift Eras

Comments

1000 characters

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour on track to be highest grossing tour of all time: report

President Alvi signs Army, Official Secrets Acts into law

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

India imposes 40% export duty on onions with immediate effect

Jinnah House attack case: Lahore ATC orders release of 20 arrested

KPK caretaker cabinet takes oath

Russia launches overnight drone strikes on Ukraine regions

Mosques probed over protest call in Pakistan riots

Zelensky says Russia hit university, theatre in Chernihiv, warns of dead

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Read more stories