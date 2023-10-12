BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-12

Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 14,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,300 to Rs 17,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,750 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Sarhad were sold at Rs 17,500 (Primark) per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 (Primark) per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki, 200 bales of Panu Aqil, 600 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Banu Saeed Abad were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 400 bales of Dadu, 200 bales of Sehwan Sharif were sold at RS 16,800 per maund, 400 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 14,500 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 16,300 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,900 per maund, 100 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,650 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 400 bales of Winder and 600 bales of Uthal were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,800 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was decreased by Rs 10 per kg and was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Firm trend on cotton market

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories