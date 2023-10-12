Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 14,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,300 to Rs 17,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,750 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Sarhad were sold at Rs 17,500 (Primark) per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 (Primark) per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki, 200 bales of Panu Aqil, 600 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Banu Saeed Abad were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 400 bales of Dadu, 200 bales of Sehwan Sharif were sold at RS 16,800 per maund, 400 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 14,500 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 16,300 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,900 per maund, 100 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,650 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 400 bales of Winder and 600 bales of Uthal were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,800 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was decreased by Rs 10 per kg and was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023