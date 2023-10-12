Senate body observes: Delay in release of pilot licenses causing huge loss to economy

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation on Wednesday observed the deliberate delay in the release of pilot licenses causing a huge loss to the country's economy.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Hidayatullah.

Senator Hidayatullah remarked that the delay in the release of pilot licenses which were preciously cancelled is causing a huge loss to the country’s economy and directed the ministry and the CAA to submit details on the matter for the committee’s final recommendations and implementation.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala said that the matter was deliberately delayed with malafide intentions.

He said that the court gave a decision based on the Sub-Committee’s report on the same and acquitted the FIRs of the pilots but despite being given the detailed judgement, the CAA did not cater the pilots so that they could resume flying.

The DG CAA denied the allegation of having any malafide intentions behind the delay and said that there are serious constraints regarding the legal procedure and requested an in-camera meeting on the matter. The committee chair deferred the matter for further probe and inquiry.

While discussing the matter of policy/SOPs for the staff deputed for shifting luggage from aeroplanes to luggage conveyer belts and reasons for its delay, the committee was briefed that the CAA closely monitors the passenger flow and baggage delivery time to time to avoid inconvenience to passengers, further said in case of delays punitive action is taken against GHA/SHA to avoids recurrence.

It was briefed that some of the reasons the flights are delayed are shortage of airline/GHA loaders and strict protocols of same destination countries.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the brief and sought a detailed briefing on the same and other issues pertaining to delays of flights due to non-maintenance and technical faults, delivery of procurement etc in the next meeting.

The committee was also briefed on the cash security requisite by flying clubs in Pakistan. It was briefed that currently, applicable security deposit requirements for flying school license (including flying clubs) are aligned with National Aviation Revised Policy-2023 approved by the federal cabinet as 10 million rupees for class-II flying school and three million for class-I.

The committee was of the view that the CAA should not run flying schools as a revenue operation but rather an educational setup. The committee deferred the matter and decided to call the club’s representatives and take their viewpoint on the same.

Senator Mohsin Aziz raised the issue of non-supply of fuel by the PSO to PIA aircrafts. He said that non-supply of fuel is a critical issue and the ministry should play a leading role in resolving the matter.

It was apprised by the ministry that fuel arrangement with PSO is in advance basis and due to critical financial issue around 1,048 million PKR were outstanding with PSO in relation to fuel procurement.

The committee lamented this worsening situation of the airports in Pakistan causing damage to the country’s image internationally and resulting in increasing issues of flight bans to different countries. The committee stressed that a proactive approach is required by the ministry and the CAA with diligence and efficiency.

The committee chair also inquired the DG CAA on the installation of cameras at Karachi airport as per directions given in the previous meeting since it was observed that suspicious flight from India to Karachi and further to UAE was departed, to which the DG replied that the cameras have been procured and tender awarded but ASF has cancelled entry permit of company, the installation company. Senator Hidayat directed the secretary CAA to resolve this issue and said that cameras should also be installed at Lahore airport.

The committee sought a report within 15 days.

The meeting was attended by senators, Saleem Mandviwala, Sherry Rehman, Mohsin Aziz, Faisal Saleem Rahman, Umer Farooq, and SaifUllah Abro.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023