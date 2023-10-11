BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
UK foreign minister Cleverly travels to Israel

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 05:13pm
Photo: AFP

LONDON: British foreign minister James Cleverly traveled to Israel on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Israeli people following attacks by Palestinian group Hamas, the British foreign office said.

“The Foreign Secretary has arrived in Israel today to demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’ attacks,” a foreign office spokesperson said.

“He will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

