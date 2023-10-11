BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel bombs Gaza ahead of potential ground assault

  • Israel has put Gaza under 'total siege' to stop food and fuel reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid
Reuters Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 06:49pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM/GAZA/WASHINGTON: Israel bombed Gaza overnight ahead of a potential ground assault against Hamas while U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the Palestinian group’s surprise attack as “sheer evil” and issued a warning seemingly aimed at its Iranian backers.

Israel’s death toll reached 1,200 with more than 2,700 wounded, its military said, from Hamas’ hours-long rampage after breaching the border fence around Gaza on Saturday.

The group’s armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, said it was still fighting inside Israel on Wednesday, as Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles assembled in large numbers just north of Gaza.

More than 260,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN

Strikes on the blockaded enclave have killed 1,055 people and wounded 5,184, Palestinian officials say.

Israel has vowed punishment for the deadliest Palestinian attack in its history, which left corpses strewn around a music festival and a kibbutz community.

The military said dozens of its fighter jets struck more than 200 targets in a neighbourhood of Gaza City overnight that it said had been used by Hamas to launch its attacks.

“Hamas wanted a change and it will get one. What was in Gaza will no longer be,” Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told soldiers near the fence on Tuesday. “We started the offensive from the air, later on we will also come from the ground.”

Israel has put Gaza under “total siege” to stop food and fuel reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid. Hamas media said on Wednesday electricity went out after the only power station stopped working.

With Palestinian rescue workers overwhelmed, others in the crowded coastal strip joined the search for bodies in rubble.

“I was sleeping here when the house collapsed on top of me,” one man cried as he and others used flashlights on the stairs of a building hit by missiles to find anyone trapped.

The Israeli military said its troops had killed at least 1,000 Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated from Gaza.

Israel shells Lebanon after rocket fire, in third day of violence

Scores of Israelis and others from abroad were taken to Gaza as hostages, some of whom were paraded through streets. Both sides have said many women and children were among the dead and wounded, and distraught relatives have held multiple funerals.

Israel said it was shifting all schools to remote learning from Sunday and stepping up issuing firearms to licensed citizens, predicting possible friction between its majority Jews and Arab minority amid calls for more protests in support of Gaza’s Palestinians.

In another sign of the crisis widening, Israeli shelling hit southern Lebanese towns after a rocket attack by the powerful armed group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran. It was the fourth consecutive day of violence there and followed shelling from Syria on Tuesday that Israel said it was investigating.

Risks ahead

A ground offensive carries risks for Israel, notably to the hostages held in the narrow, densely populated Gaza Strip that is tightly controlled by Hamas. It has threatened to execute a captive for each home hit without warning.

UN rights chief condemns illegal Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza

Palestinian sources said one of the homes Israeli air strikes hit in Gaza overnight killed three relatives of Hamas military wing chief Mohammed Deif, the secretive mastermind of the assault, planned for two years.

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 after 38 years of occupation. Since Hamas seized power there in 2007, Israel has kept it under blockade, creating conditions among its inhabitants which Palestinians say are intolerable.

Washington said it was talking with Israel and Egypt about the idea of safe passage for civilians from Gaza, with food in short supply.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, an official in the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, called on the international community to intervene urgently, saying Gaza faced “a major humanitarian catastrophe”.

International reaction

At the White House, Biden called the Hamas attacks “an act of sheer evil” and said Washington was rushing additional military assistance to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish its Iron Dome aerial defence system.

He urged Israel to avoid causing civilian casualties and said the U.S. had strengthened its presence in the region by moving an aircraft carrier strike group and fighter aircraft.

Biden says Americans likely held by Hamas, 11 dead

“Let me say again to any country, any organisation, anyone thinking of taking advantage of the situation, I have one word: don’t,” said Biden, in an assumed reference to Iran and its proxies.

U.S. officials say they do not have evidence Iran orchestrated the attacks, but point to the Islamic Republic’s long-term support for Hamas.

With Israel on a war footing, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition and opposition leaders were close to forming an emergency unity government.

Countries including Fiji, South Korea, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Canada scrambled to evacuate citizens from Israel, many stranded after major airlines cancelled flights.

‘We have done nothing’

Palestinian media said Israeli air strikes had hit homes in Gaza City, the southern city of Khan Younis and the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Residents on social media said many buildings had collapsed, sometimes trapping as many as 50 people.

Israel imposes total siege on Gaza, cuts off water supply

Gaza’s hospitals were filled with casualties.

Wounded Palestinian Ala al-Kafarneh said he had lost eight family members when they were caught by an Israeli attack after fleeing two others. “A strike hit us and we don’t know why, we have done nothing,” he said.

The United Nations said more than 180,000 Gazans had been made homeless, many huddling on streets or in schools.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israeli strikes had since Saturday destroyed more than 22,600 residential units and 10 health facilities and damaged 48 schools.

“Such blatant dehumanisation and attempts to bomb a people into submission, to use starvation as a method of warfare, and to eradicate their national existence are nothing less than genocidal,” Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour wrote to the U.N. Security Council.

Violence also flared in Arab East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where officials say 21 Palestinians have been killed and 130 injured in clashes with Israeli forces since Saturday.

Israel Joe Biden Palestine Israel conflict Hamas Israel Hamas war

Comments

1000 characters
John Oct 11, 2023 04:09pm
And where is the civilized world or rather uncivilized world?...the champions of the human rights?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
AP Oct 11, 2023 04:15pm
@John, Busy managing wars!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 11, 2023 04:26pm
Terrorists ought to be smashed
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Joe Oct 11, 2023 04:35pm
@AP, War is a lucrative business.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fact Oct 11, 2023 05:10pm
Indians and Israelis will face the same fate.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Oct 11, 2023 06:01pm
To satisfy it’s bloodlust, Israel will kill a lot of Palestinian civilians , while maintaining that it respects lives. It brings down blocks of buildings, and keeps saying, it does not target civilians.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Oct 11, 2023 06:03pm
Israel Killing a lot of Palestinians to satisfy it’s bloodlust is nothing new.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Oct 11, 2023 06:04pm
Israel Killing a lot of Palestinians to satisfy it’s bloodlust is nothing new.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kime Mond Oct 11, 2023 06:32pm
What did they think the response would be by brutally attacking Israel, a verbal tongue lashing?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jason Oct 11, 2023 06:44pm
@Az_Iz, bloodlust?? What do you call beheading babies? Burning kids alive in dumpsters? Kidnapping teens and shooting over 200 at a festival? Gaza needs extermination because that is the only language they understand. If they don't like it then perhaps they should oust Hamas and not wait until Hamas goes on a murderous rampage...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Unknown Oct 11, 2023 06:56pm
What About innocent Jews killed by hamas terrorists , The Killings , capture of Jews , killing small children by hamas islamic militants is No Less Inhumane
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Oct 11, 2023 07:15pm
Israel was created after killing and ethnically cleansing the Palestinians. Nearly half of the then Palestinian population was ethnically cleansed to create a Jewish majority Israel. Palestinians are stateless in their own lands. Israel keeps stealing more and more Palestinian lands to build settlements. Hundreds of Palestinians are killed and brought to their knees every year by settlers and Israeli army. Why do the Palestinians react? Why don’t they just move on?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Who cares Oct 11, 2023 07:15pm
@John, The people that Hamas infiltrated are already dead. They don't care about those people. That's why they put their military HQ in schools and hospitals for PR purposes. They have already been killed.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Oct 11, 2023 07:28pm
@Jason , Israel should get out of Palestinian lands, instead of keeping them in siege for decades. Palestinians are stateless in their own lands. Hundreds are killed and subjugated every year by settlers and Israeli army. They cannot even move around freely in their own land, nor can they move in and out of their lands. Israel keeps stealing their lands and build settlements and throttle them more and more. It keeps doing this, as though killing and ethnically cleansing nearly half of the Palestinian population to create a Jewish majority Israel, was not enough.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Oct 11, 2023 07:34pm
@Jason , Gaza needs extermination? What Israel has done over the decades is not enough for you and the Jews. Killing and ethnically cleansing the Palestinian to create a Jewish majority Israel, rendering the Palestinians stateless in their own lands, stealing more and more land and building settlements, killing hundreds of Palestinians every year, blockading the Palestinians, creating the largest open air prisons in the world to keep the Palestinians in subjugation. All that is not enough to satisfy the bloodlust of the Jews is not enough?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Oct 11, 2023 07:47pm
@Jason , Palestinians were killed at point blank range, by the Jews and entire villages were razed down, and they were forced to flee into refugee camps, including Gaza, to create Jewish majority Israel, where the Palestinians are forced to live in inhumane conditions, with water not fit for animals to drink. They are living in the world’s largest open air prison in Gaza. Is that not enough for the Jews and their supporters?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Israel bombs Gaza ahead of potential ground assault

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Inter-bank market: rupee extends winning streak, settles below 280 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

Gold price per tola increases Rs6,500 in Pakistan amid surge in international rate

Yellen sees economic risks from Israel-Palestine conflict, says US always looking at sanctions

Pakistan Refinery says it has achieved historic production in September

UICL looks to sell its stake in Ghandhara Industries Limited

Oil falls, investors mull possible conflict escalation

Read more stories