BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel shells Lebanon after rocket fire, in third day of violence

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 09:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIRUT: A salvo of rockets was fired on Tuesday from southern Lebanon towards Israel, three security sources told Reuters, in the third consecutive day of violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

One security source said the bombardment was carried out by Palestinian factions. A second source said Israeli shelling was hitting the southern area from which the rockets were launched.

The Israeli military said it was responding with artillery fire to launches coming from Lebanese territory. It said some 15 rockets were launched from Lebanon, of which four were intercepted and 10 fell in open spaces.

Lebanon was already on edge after six fighters were killed along the border on Monday: three Hezbollah members, an Israeli officer, and two Palestinian fighters who touched off the violence by infiltrating Israel from Lebanon.

The United Nations interim peacekeeping force in the south, known as UNIFIL, said it detected a rocket launch south of Tyre at around 5:30 p.m. local time, urging restraint on all sides.

Its spokesperson said UNIFIL units were sent into underground shelters in the area from where the rockets were launched.

The UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka said she met on Tuesday with Lebanon’s caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, the head of its army Joseph Aoun and the acting head of General Security Elias Bayssari.

“During this difficult time of uncertainty for the country, more than ever, the people of Lebanon need security and stability,” she wrote on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hezbollah has voiced support for the Palestinians, saying its “guns and rockets” are with them. On Sunday, Hezbollah fired at three Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms along the border and two more military posts in Israel on Monday.

Lebanon Hezbollah Palestine Israel conflict Israel Palestine Lebanese Israeli border

Comments

1000 characters

Israel shells Lebanon after rocket fire, in third day of violence

COAS vows action against illegal activities to deny pilferage of resources

Pakistan to appoint adviser as it privatises money-losing national airline

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.2bn in September, 5.5% higher on monthly basis

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee maintains positive trajectory against US dollar

UN rights chief condemns illegal Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza

US doesn’t want civilians killed in Gaza or Israel, White House says

PBC calls for investigation after Pakistan’s exports to China ‘underreported by $594mn’

After one-month hiatus, gold price per tola opens Rs15,500 lower in Pakistan

KSE-100 closes over 48,000 after seven weeks

Read more stories