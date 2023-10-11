Exports of agro and food products to cross $7bn mark in FY24: CE TDAP

KARACHI: During the first quarter of the financial year of 2023-2024, exports of agro and food products from Pakistan has been increased by 37.4 percent as compared to the same period during 2022-2023.

Major increases were in export of Sesame seed (427pc), Maize/corn (109pc), Ethyl alcohol (559pc), Meat (16pc), Rice (14pc), Fruits and Vegetables (11.8pc), Fish and Fish products (3pc).

Zubair Motiwalla, Chief Executive TDAP has said that if this trends persists the exports of agro and food products from Pakistan will cross $7 billion in the year 2023-24.