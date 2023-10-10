KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 26.905 billion and the number of lots traded was 21,738.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.464 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.933 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.425 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.757 billion), Silver (PKR 1.309 billion), DJ (PKR 1.012 billion), Platinum (PKR 776.395 million), Brent (PKR 524.235 million), Natural Gas (PKR 279.828 million), SP 500 (PKR 217.801 million), Copper (PKR 85.692 million), Palladium (PKR 65.487 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 52.812 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 60 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 74.162 were traded.

