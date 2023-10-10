BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 09, 2023). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 09, 2023).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      21.68    22.18
2-Week      21.75    22.25
1-Month     21.84    22.34
3-Month     22.10    22.35
6-Month     22.55    22.80
9-Month     22.50    23.00
1-Year      22.52    23.02
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KIBOR kibor rates Kibor 1 Week

