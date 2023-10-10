Markets Print 2023-10-10
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 09, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.68 22.18
2-Week 21.75 22.25
1-Month 21.84 22.34
3-Month 22.10 22.35
6-Month 22.55 22.80
9-Month 22.50 23.00
1-Year 22.52 23.02
==========================
Data source: SBP
