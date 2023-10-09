BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
India’s Gill to miss Afghanistan match

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 03:34pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Shubman Gill will miss India’s World Cup meeting with Afghanistan, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday, as the in-form opener continues his recovery from dengue fever.

Gill is the leading run-scorer in one-day internationals this year and has forged a formidable opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma, but the 24-year-old missed the hosts’ six-wicket victory over Australia on Sunday.

“India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on Oct. 9, 2023,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India’s Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illness

“He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.”

In India’s win over Australia, Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan, who is likely to once again open alongside Rohit against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

