BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
BIPL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.09%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
DGKC 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FCCL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.03%)
GGL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.9%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 31.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
OGDC 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
PAEL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PIOC 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.88%)
PPL 73.89 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.32%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.77%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.19%)
TPLP 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
UNITY 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,814 Increased By 30.3 (0.63%)
BR30 17,034 Increased By 85.4 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,686 Increased By 192.4 (0.41%)
KSE30 16,490 Increased By 116 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF, World Bank hold first meetings in Africa in 50 years

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2023 12:15pm

MARRAKESH: The IMF and World Bank gather in Morocco Monday for their first annual meetings on African soil in 50 years, under pressure to reform to better aid poor nations blighted by debt and climate change.

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank traditionally hold their annual gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors outside their Washington headquarters every three years.

The southern Moroccan city of Marrakesh was supposed to host it in 2021, but the gathering was postponed twice because of the Covid pandemic.

A powerful earthquake that killed nearly 3,000 people in the region south of Marrakesh last month threatened to derail the event again, but the government decided it could go ahead.

The IMF and World Bank last held their meetings in Africa in 1973, when Kenya hosted the event and some nations were still under colonial rule.

Half a century later, the continent faces an array of challenges ranging from conflict to a series of military coups to unrelenting poverty to natural disasters.

Africa to get ‘stronger voice’ at IMF: Georgieva

“A prosperous world economy in the 21st century requires a prosperous Africa,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a speech in Abidjan last week.

Lending boost

In a symbolic move, the IMF and World Bank are poised to give Africa a third seat on their executive boards, which Georgieva said would give the continent a “stronger voice”.

But the thorniest issues revolve around money.

The main contributors are not in favour of a capital increase as it would force them to put up more funds and would give greater influence to emerging powers such as China and India.

The World Bank, however, is expected to confirm plans to boost lending by $50 billion over the next decade through balance sheet changes.

World Bank President Ajay Banga wants to go even further and raise capacity by $100 billion or as much as $125 billion through contributions from advanced economies.

But the issue is unlikely to be finalised in Marrakesh.

The global lenders may use the meetings to reform their quota systems.

The quotas, which are based on a country’s economic performance, determine how much funding they should provide to the IMF, their voting power and the maximum amount of loans they can obtain.

‘Same old failed message’

Activists plan to hold a march in Marrakesh to urge the Washington-based institutions to take bold steps against climate change and debt.

Campaigners say global lenders should focus instead on cancelling the debts of the poorest nations and imposing taxes on the rich.

Oxfam said 57 percent of the world’s poorest countries have to cut public spending by a total of $229 billion over the next five years.

“The World Bank and IMF are returning to Africa for the first time in decades with the same old failed message,” said Oxfam International executive director Amitabh Behar.

“The IMF is forcing poorer countries into a starvation diet of spending cuts, driving up inequality and suffering,” Behar said.

India China World Bank Kristalina Georgieva International Monetary fund World Bank President Ajay Banga

Comments

1000 characters

IMF, World Bank hold first meetings in Africa in 50 years

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Open-market: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi to be indicted on October 17

Oil prices jump as Middle East turmoil roils markets

Supreme Court resumes Practice and Procedure Act 2023 hearing

Top diplomat Wang hopes US, China can ‘rationally’ manage differences

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Cheap power during winter months: Package for industry on the cards

SME Bank may stay as SIFC seeks a reactivation plan

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

Read more stories