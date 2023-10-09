BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

Recorder Report Published October 9, 2023 Updated October 9, 2023 08:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economic team, led by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar has departed for Morocco to participate in annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

The annual meetings of the IMF and WB are scheduled to start today (Monday) and the caretaker finance minister along with her delegation will attend the meetings. Governor State Bank and finance secretary are also part of the delegation, media reports say.

Besides participating in the annual meetings of the World Bank and the IMF, the economic team is also likely to meet with the IMF managing director, World Bank president, and Asian Development Bank officials on the sidelines.

Annual meetings of IMF, WBG Board in October: WB invites Shamshad

According to the media report, the caretaker finance minister, along with the economic team, is expected to discuss the sale of bonds in the international market, besides holding meetings with Chinese and Saudi finance ministers.

The finance minister is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the officials of global rating agency Moody’s on the sidelines of the IMF and WB annual meetings.

