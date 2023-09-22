BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
Annual meetings of IMF, WBG Board in October: WB invites Shamshad

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 22 Sep, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank’s Country Director Najy Benhassine has extended an invitation to caretaker Finance Minister, Shamshad Akhtar for 2023 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Board of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG).

In a letter, the World Bank’s country director has asked the caretaker Finance Minister to participate in the 2023 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the Board of Governors of the WBG, which will be held from October 9-15, 2023.

As every year, the annual meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations, and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness. This year’s meetings will center around the broad theme “Global Action, Global Impact.”

The 2023 annual meetings will take place at the IMF/WBG campus in Marrakech, Morocco. Delegations will be able to follow public events, press conferences, and selected sessions on IMF and World Bank digital platforms, as well as in-person by-invitation-only events.

Delegates from all member countries are permitted to register for in-person attendance which is done through the Executive Director’s offices.

In line with the guidelines, Benhassine has asked caretaker Finance Minister to join a bilateral delegation meeting with the World Bank’s Vice President for the South Asia region, Martin Raiser, to discuss “our cooperation, lending programme, and how the World Bank can help Pakistan respond to challenges and advance the development agenda over the long term. Vice President Raiser will be joined by a small team of the World Bank South Asia regional representatives, including the chief economist and regional directors.”

