BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Israel says to evacuate residents near Gaza within 24 hours

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army said Sunday it aims to evacuate all Israelis living close to the Gaza Strip within 24 hours...
AFP Published October 8, 2023 Updated October 8, 2023 01:31pm
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel's army said Sunday it aims to evacuate all Israelis living close to the Gaza Strip within 24 hours as it deployed tens of thousands of soldiers to fight Palestinian who had infiltrated into Israel.

"Our mission for the upcoming 24 hours is to evacuate all residents living around Gaza," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that fighting was still on to "rescue hostages" held by militants in Israel.

Gaza death toll climbs to 313, 7 dead in West Bank

"There are tens of thousands of combat soldiers in the area. We'll reach each and every community till we kill every terrorist in Israel."

