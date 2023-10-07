BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other Government departments will continue the enforcement actions against a spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities.

The Army Chief made these remarks during his visit to Karachi where he attended a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, former Justice Maqbool Baqar.

During the Apex Committee meeting, the COAS was briefed about the Revised National Action Plan, Operation in the Kacha Area of Sindh, Security of Foreign Nationals employed on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Non-CPEC and Private Projects, Repatriation of illegal foreigners, Foreign Currency Regularization Measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, Progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and Green Sindh initiatives.

Law enforcement actions against illegal activities will continue with full force: COAS

The Army Chief underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

