LHC links all new uplift schemes to its approval

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday linked all new development projects in the provincial metropolis with its approval and recommended the use of bicycles during the winter to control smog.

The court hearing multiple petitions on environmental issues, observed that the government should promote the use of bicycles from October to March.

The court also restrained the LDA from starting projects of Ring Road-Extension and Niazi Interchange Road before the end of winter season. The court said that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) would not initiate any new project in the city without a prior approval of the court and environment protocols would be strictly observed in the ongoing projects.

LHC orders fine of Rs3,000 for washing vehicles at home

A court-formed water commission also stated that a timeline of three years had been given for completion of all development projects.

A government’s law officer said flyovers at Akbar Chowk and Walton Road would be completed by October 20 and October 30 respectively. A law officer hailed the court’s suggestions saying Mall Road can be chosen as a first to launch the bicycles project.

The court, therefore, directed the government to submit a report in this regard at the next hearing.

