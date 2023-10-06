LHC orders fine of Rs3,000 for washing vehicles at home

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday hearing petitions relating to environmental issues ordered a fine of Rs3,000 against washing of vehicles at homes.

The court also directed the office to send a copy of its order to the registrar LDA Housing Societies. The court observed that the collected fine would be sent to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) kitty. The court also ordered to impose fine of Rs5,000 against vehicles parked wrongly.

The court observed that the water problem in the country is becoming very serious hence a fine against the violators should be imposed to stop the wastage of clean water.

The environment commission told the court that five development projects are in process in the city which causing smog and traffic problems also. The court expressed its discontentment on initiating development projects in Lahore and said it is not clear that why the caretaker government is in a haste to launch the development projects.

The court said the caretaker government has no mandate to initiate the development project and added these projects could also be started after four months. The court said these projects are causing increase in smog in the city and added it could restrain the LDA from initiating any development project without prior approval of the court.

