Scholarships provided to 7,000 deserving students in UAF: VC

FAISALABAD: Dr. Sultan Ali Shukro Scholarship Endowment meant for the handholding of financially deprived students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has been increased by Rs one million whereas a new scholarship Dr. Abdul Hafeez Memorial Scholarship has also been launched at UAF.

It was announced by philanthropists Hafeez Sultan Chaudhry and Dr. Pervez Sultan Chaudhry during a meeting with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

Hafeez Sultan Chaudhry and Dr. Pervez Sultan Chaudhry said that the UAF is an institution of international repute in the field of education and research, providing the best professional manpower to meet the challenges faced by agriculture. They said that knowledge-based economy is the most important need of the hour to solve the problems faced by the country.

VC UAF Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the University has conferred an honorary degree on Dr. Sultan Ali Shukro in recognition of his academic services. He added that UAF was establishing the laboratory in the Department of Entomology as Dr. Abdul Hafeez Laboratory in honor of scientific and research services of Dr. Abdul Hafeez.

VC UAF said that scholarships are being provided to more than seven thousand deserving students in UAF so that they can continue their journey of quenching their thirst for knowledge. He said that poverty alleviation is directly linked with agricultural development.

On this occasion, Director Financial Assistant and University Advancement Dr. Muhammad Ahsan Khan informed about the ongoing scholarships in the university.

