BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-07

Scholarships provided to 7,000 deserving students in UAF: VC

Press Release Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

FAISALABAD: Dr. Sultan Ali Shukro Scholarship Endowment meant for the handholding of financially deprived students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has been increased by Rs one million whereas a new scholarship Dr. Abdul Hafeez Memorial Scholarship has also been launched at UAF.

It was announced by philanthropists Hafeez Sultan Chaudhry and Dr. Pervez Sultan Chaudhry during a meeting with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

Hafeez Sultan Chaudhry and Dr. Pervez Sultan Chaudhry said that the UAF is an institution of international repute in the field of education and research, providing the best professional manpower to meet the challenges faced by agriculture. They said that knowledge-based economy is the most important need of the hour to solve the problems faced by the country.

VC UAF Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the University has conferred an honorary degree on Dr. Sultan Ali Shukro in recognition of his academic services. He added that UAF was establishing the laboratory in the Department of Entomology as Dr. Abdul Hafeez Laboratory in honor of scientific and research services of Dr. Abdul Hafeez.

VC UAF said that scholarships are being provided to more than seven thousand deserving students in UAF so that they can continue their journey of quenching their thirst for knowledge. He said that poverty alleviation is directly linked with agricultural development.

On this occasion, Director Financial Assistant and University Advancement Dr. Muhammad Ahsan Khan informed about the ongoing scholarships in the university.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

University of Agriculture Faisalabad agricultural development Dr. Sultan Ali Shukro Dr. Abdul Hafeez Memorial Scholarship

Comments

1000 characters

Scholarships provided to 7,000 deserving students in UAF: VC

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

LHC links all new uplift schemes to its approval

IK’s applications: IHC verdict expected in two to three days

Import of used cars: Surge causing adverse impact on local auto sector

Fresh medical report submitted to LHC: ‘Nawaz still feels chest pains’

Read more stories