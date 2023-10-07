Govt to conduct research study for breast cancer eradication: minister

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram has said that 9 out of every 100 women in Pakistan suffer from breast cancer.

Speaking at an awareness symposium and walk organized by the Oncology Department of King Edward Medical University, he said that October 19 is celebrated as a day to raise awareness for the prevention of breast cancer in the world.

He further said that the government is going to conduct a research study to eradicate breast cancer in the province. After the age of 40, every woman should have a mammogram.

The Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Mahmood Ayaz said that awareness and preventive measures are necessary to prevent the spread of cancer. He said that cancer can be cured with timely diagnosis and awareness. King Edward Medical University is the first medical institution to train breast cancer specialists in the country, he said.

The VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that diseases like cancer can be defeated with early diagnosis and treatment.

He said that women who breastfeed are protected from breast cancer to a great extent.

Dr Abbas Khokhar, Head of the Department of Oncology and Radiotherapy, said that according to the report of the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, while breast cancer is the number one cause of death among women in the world and Pakistan. Almost 180,000 new cancer patients are diagnosed every year, he added.

Moreover, Prof Dr Javed Akram participated as a special guest in the awareness seminar organized with reference to World Breastfeeding Week at the University of Home Economics. He further said that World Breastfeeding Week is being celebrated all over the world, including Pakistan.

In this regard, girls should be made aware to avoid breast cancer so that they can lead a healthy life. To bring about a clear reduction in the rate of breast cancer in Pakistan, women should undergo regular medical check-ups after the age of 40 years, he added.

