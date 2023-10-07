PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dr Nishtar has done Pakistan proud

“Technocrats, technocrats everywhere and never a technocrat who is able.” “Where did that come from?”

“All reported technocratic finance ministers have failed – those with the qualifications and those without but all called themselves technocrats….”

“They are just getting on the bandwagon – our Senate allows for 17 technocrats, the same number as women…I mean I would support sending all 17 to…to….to…”

“Hey Dar sahib is back in London, Saeed Ahmed Hashmi is a mining engineer though to the best of my knowledge his expertise has so far not been utilized, Mushahid Hussain, I heard is in search of a party that will give him a senate seat as Nawaz Sharif is reportedly angry at him, Farooq Naek, Ali Zafar and Tarar are lawyers whose services, pro bono, are critical for all party leaders so let them be…”

“Ha ha, that’s right – two national party leaders have been jail birds with one currently serving a term, so yes some free lawyers are appropriate.”

“Anyway this does not apply to caretakers and I would like to restate that Mishaal Malik should be the voice of Pakistan against Indian human rights violations and Hindutva hegemony…”

“Agreed, I reckon she will be more effective than even the Man Who Must Remain Nameless was.”

“You are referring to that one speech he delivered at the United Nations General Assembly right”?

“Right it was a good speech but the Man Who Must Remain Nameless does not have a spouse in Indian jail undergoing torture…”

“No but her incantations are…”

“Shush anyway Mishal’s husband Yasin Malik is serving a life sentence in an Indian jail.”

“Correct so Mishaal Malik would deliver a more impassioned speech, besides I reckon the world leaders would be more willing to listen to her rather than Kakar sahib.”

“Agreed and instead of Madad Ali Shah, the Caretaker Education Minister, I would have appointed Malala Yousafzai as the caretaker education minister – she can open doors that no one in Pakistan can and…”

“I reckon she wouldn’t be interested - she is running an organization named after herself and…”

“Right but perhaps for a limited time she would be willing to return home.”

“How about reappointing Dr Sania Nishtar to run the Benazir Income Support Programme? I mean she has done Pakistan proud.”

“Right and can I suggest looking for a finance minister in academia abroad. I mean all revolving finance ministers, including the incumbent who is a two-time caretaker, need to be set aside and a search for all Pakistani descent economic professors abroad be considered and one selected not based on province or creed or race…”

“Hmm, I can see where you are going with this but…”

“No but my friend the country is in desperate need of a good economist and so do not go back to the pool of finance ministers surrounded by stagnant water…”

“Got it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023