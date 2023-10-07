ABAD appreciates efforts of Sindh housing minister

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has expressed its appreciation for the Caretaker Sindh Minister for Housing and Local Governments, Muhammad Mubin Jumani, commending his sincere efforts to bolster the construction industry in the province.

Minister Jumani swiftly issued on-the-spot directives to concerned departments, aiming to address the concerns of builders and developers, thereby stimulating economic activities. ABAD has eagerly called for the effective implementation of the minister’s instructions.

During a meeting with a delegation from ABAD, Minister Mubin Jumani instructed all relevant departments, including the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), to eliminate obstacles and expedite the clearance of pending legal matters, such as building plan approvals and project completions, within a timeframe of fifteen days.

The minister emphasized that all actions taken by the caretaker government should be transparent and accessible to the general public.

Chairman ABAD Asif Sumsum lauded the caretaker minister for his proactive stance on the construction industry, which is currently facing a multitude of challenges.

He stressed the urgency of immediate measures to revitalize the construction sector, which serves as a crucial driver for job creation, housing provision, and the support of over seventy allied industries. He further expressed full support for the current caretaker administration in Sindh, acknowledging their commitment to economic improvement.

Highlighting the nationwide housing shortage, Chairman ABAD pointed out that Pakistan is grappling with a deficit of over 12 million houses, with the highest demand concentrated in Karachi and other urban centers of Sindh.

