BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-07

ABAD appreciates efforts of Sindh housing minister

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has expressed its appreciation for the Caretaker Sindh Minister for Housing and Local Governments, Muhammad Mubin Jumani, commending his sincere efforts to bolster the construction industry in the province.

Minister Jumani swiftly issued on-the-spot directives to concerned departments, aiming to address the concerns of builders and developers, thereby stimulating economic activities. ABAD has eagerly called for the effective implementation of the minister’s instructions.

During a meeting with a delegation from ABAD, Minister Mubin Jumani instructed all relevant departments, including the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), to eliminate obstacles and expedite the clearance of pending legal matters, such as building plan approvals and project completions, within a timeframe of fifteen days.

The minister emphasized that all actions taken by the caretaker government should be transparent and accessible to the general public.

Chairman ABAD Asif Sumsum lauded the caretaker minister for his proactive stance on the construction industry, which is currently facing a multitude of challenges.

He stressed the urgency of immediate measures to revitalize the construction sector, which serves as a crucial driver for job creation, housing provision, and the support of over seventy allied industries. He further expressed full support for the current caretaker administration in Sindh, acknowledging their commitment to economic improvement.

Highlighting the nationwide housing shortage, Chairman ABAD pointed out that Pakistan is grappling with a deficit of over 12 million houses, with the highest demand concentrated in Karachi and other urban centers of Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBCA ABAD Asif Sumsum Muhammad Mubin Jumani Sindh housing minister

Comments

1000 characters

ABAD appreciates efforts of Sindh housing minister

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

LHC links all new uplift schemes to its approval

IK’s applications: IHC verdict expected in two to three days

Import of used cars: Surge causing adverse impact on local auto sector

Fresh medical report submitted to LHC: ‘Nawaz still feels chest pains’

Read more stories