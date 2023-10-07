KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (October 06, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 287.50 281.50 UK POUND 338.00 342.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.20 75.00 AUD $ 176.00 179.00
UAE DIRHAM 76.20 77.00 CAD $ 202.00 205.00
EURO 293.00 296.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00
=========================================================================
