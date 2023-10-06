BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-06

Karachi Gateway Terminal operations: 25-year deal signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Senate panel told

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel was informed on Thursday that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has entered into a 25-year concession agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADPG) of the UAE government to operate the Karachi Gateway Terminal Ltd (KGTL).

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs which met here with Rubina Khalid in the chair, was informed that the concession period for the agreement is 25 years with $18.00 per cross berth move and a ground rent of Rs1,100 square metres per annum and upfront payment of $50 million.

It was briefed that an investment of $102 million will be made in the next five years by the terminal operator.

UAE’s AD Ports signs deal with KPT to operate Karachi Terminal

While discussing the outsourcing of bulk cargo terminal, the caretaker Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar requested an in-camera briefing, saying that the agreement is yet to be signed.

However, he said that the cabinet has approved the agreement and it is at its last stage of execution.

He further assured the committee that the concession agreement for bulk cargo terminal is in the larger interest of the country.

He said that the outsourcing will bring modernisation and upgradation to the Karachi Port as well as generate revenue.

While vetting the detailed report regarding procurement tenders issued by KPT in the last 10 years, the committee was briefed that the Engineering Division has issued 16 tenders, the Civil Works Division issued 12 tenders and the P&D Division issued 26 tenders.

While taking a briefing on the tenders of the Engineering Division, the committee inquired about the delay in the repair, refurbishment and commissioning of BHD Ali P994B litronic on a turnkey basis by six years.

The committee decided to hold a fact-finding inquiry to probe into the matter of delay in bringing the machine back to service and directed the ministry to report back within a month.

It also sought details on the project of accessories for the port department KPT.

The committee deferred further deliberation on this agenda item till the next meeting.

The committee also took a briefing on the details of all machinery and equipment hired by KPT on rental charges.

It was briefed that in order to run the port activities, the KPT hired one pilot boat on a contract basis in 2016 for a period of one year – extendable – for pilotage operation at Karachi Port. It was briefed that from 2016-2018, one pilot boat was hired due to the non-availability of KPT’s own pilot boats, from 2019 onward two pilot boats were hired for the execution of shipping operation.

Each pilot boat is hired at a cost of Rs60,000 per day including manning and maintenance by the vendors, adding fuel is provided to these pilot boats by KPT.

It was briefed that the revenue earned in terms of wet charges from 2016 to May 2023 is approximately Rs15,000 million versus an expenditure of Rs224 million incurred on these pilot boats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi Gateway Terminal Ltd KGTL ADPG

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi Gateway Terminal operations: 25-year deal signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Senate panel told

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs64trn by Aug-end

PSM to be privatised on G2G basis

Soft landing possible, but fiscal, debt risks abound: IMF chief

Ejaz over-exaggerated GCC-Pakistan FTA?

EU decides to extend GSP

Nepra to charge Rs1.71 per unit FCA for August

EX-cabinet members: ECP directs Sindh CS, IGP to withdraw security, perks

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

PCAA: AGP detects Rs307.84bn irregularities

Read more stories