LWMC removes 65 workers

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has taken decisive action against absentees as it announced the dismissal of 65 workers who were absent from duties for an extended period of 30 days, with notices issued to others who took unauthorized leaves.

As per the details shared by the LWMC on Thursday, this stern measure comes after the LWMC intensifies efforts to enhance its operational efficiency through digitalisation.

Real-time monitoring of field worker attendance and daily activities is now conducted in a dedicated control room. Furthermore, digital methods are being utilised to enhance container clearance and monitor vehicle routes.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din highlighted the significance of this digital transformation initiative, stating that the benefits of digitalisation are becoming increasingly apparent within the company. “Over the past three months, a total of 162 employees have been let go due to prolonged absenteeism. Officers are expected to be present in the field to ensure 100 percent worker attendance,” he added.

Moreover, the LWMC CEO, while overseeing anti-smog activities on Mall Road, directed the concerned town manager to install aesthetically pleasing waste bins and ensure the regular clearance of waste containers and bins. “This endeavour aims to transform Mall Road into a litter-free thoroughfare. Additionally, measures are being implemented to minimise dust and smog on the city’s roads,” he added.

According to him, workers are now deployed in three shifts to maintain the dust-free condition of Mall Road, facilitating a comprehensive cleansing process during both night and morning shifts. Mechanical sweepers have also been deployed to clean the fast lanes and side dividers, transforming Mall Road into a model thoroughfare.

In an effort to combat littering, enforcement teams have been entrusted with the responsibility of taking stringent action against pedestrians and shopkeepers who violate cleanliness regulations on Mall Road.

