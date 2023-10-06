Markets Print 2023-10-06
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 05, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 05, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,452.38
High: 47,484.56
Low: 47,152.98
Net Change: 372.55
Volume (000): 182,436
Value (000): 7,091,498
Makt Cap (000) 1,641,956,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,914.76
NET CH (+) 100.73
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,050.14
NET CH (+) 201.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,145.82
NET CH (+) 75.60
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,559.07
NET CH (-) 8.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,393.35
NET CH (-) 30.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,615.83
NET CH (+) 14.48
------------------------------------
As on: 05-October-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments