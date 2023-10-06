KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 05, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,452.38 High: 47,484.56 Low: 47,152.98 Net Change: 372.55 Volume (000): 182,436 Value (000): 7,091,498 Makt Cap (000) 1,641,956,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,914.76 NET CH (+) 100.73 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,050.14 NET CH (+) 201.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,145.82 NET CH (+) 75.60 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,559.07 NET CH (-) 8.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,393.35 NET CH (-) 30.58 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,615.83 NET CH (+) 14.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-October-2023 ====================================

