BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lucky Motor Corp reduces KIA car prices in Pakistan after rupee’s appreciation

  • Company cuts vehicle rates by up to Rs500,000
BR Web Desk Published 06 Oct, 2023 12:04am

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) announced up to Rs500,000 reduction in prices of its KIA vehicles, citing appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar.

“Owing to the recent appreciation of PKR against the USD, we have decided to pass the benefit to our valued customers by reducing the prices of our vehicles,” the company said in a press release.

Its Sorento variants – 3.5L FWD, 2.4L AWD, and 2.4FWD – saw the biggest cut of Rs500,000 each in the latest price review. The new prices of these are Rs11.29 million, Rs11.2 million, and Rs10.3 million, respectively.

However, it may be noted that the company has reduced prices of its KIA cars only on the full payment option.

Other KIA models that have witnessed reduction include Sportage (Black Limited Edition) of Rs350,000, Sportage AWD/FWD Rs150,000, and Picanto AT Rs100,000.

The new prices will be effective from October 6, 2023.

“New/additional duties and taxes, if any, imposed by the government and applicable at the time of delivery will be borne by the customer,” the company said.

The auto industry in Pakistan heavily relies on imports, and car prices have seen a significant increase over several months due to rupee’s record depreciation against the dollar.

However, the local unit has consistently recovered in the last 21 consecutive sessions in the inter-bank market, in line with the caretaker government’s initiative to start a large-scale crackdown against currency smugglers.

Kia auto sector car prices in Karachi car price in pakistan KIA prices KIA car prices Luck Motor Corp.

Comments

1000 characters

Lucky Motor Corp reduces KIA car prices in Pakistan after rupee’s appreciation

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $21mn, now stand at $7.615bn

Bank deposits in Pakistan are perfectly safe, clarifies SBP

Rupee registers 21st successive gain, settles at 283.62 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers yet another gain against US dollar

Action against illegal immigrants not targeting any particular nationality: FO

Pakistan LNG awards tender to Vitol, first spot purchase in over a year

Pakistan eye two wins before ‘unbelievable India spectacle’

KSE-100 adds another 373 points to extend gains for 4th session

Oil prices fall again; demand worries outweigh tight supply

India says Afghan embassy still open despite suspension announcement

Read more stories