Emergency personnel: NRC to enhance coordination, capacity building

LAHORE: Inaugurating the 12th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) here at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122), the Secretary, Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer said the event aims to improve coordination and establish uniform standards for emergency services throughout the country.

As many as 19 teams from all over Pakistan are participating in six different challenges. Welcoming the 19 participating teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Elite Police, Universities, NGOs and volunteers, he said the three-day NRC 2023 has been organized in the light of commonly faced challenges by the emergency services during response to medical emergencies, fire & rescue operations, water rescue and other complex emergencies across Pakistan.

Secretary, ESD visited different events of the Challenge like Trauma & Medical Emergency Challenge, Fire-Fit Challenge, Water Rescue Challenge, Deep Well Rescue Challenge, Swimming Challenge and Height Rescue Challenge.

The Registrar, Emergency Services Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid stated that all these competitions will be evaluated by senior instructors/experts in accordance with international standards of emergency response by giving difficult emergency scenarios and situations to respond effectively.

