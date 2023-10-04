Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run continues against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining 0.37% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 284.68, an increase of Rs1.04, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.36% to settle at 285.72.

In a key development, the World Bank on Tuesday projected Pakistan’s real GDP growth to recover to 1.7% in FY24 and 2.4% in FY25.

As per World Bank’s report ‘Pakistan Development Update: Restoring Fiscal Sustainability’ released on Tuesday, economic growth is expected to remain below potential over the medium term with some improvements in investment and exports.

“Without a sharp fiscal adjustment and decisive implementation of broad-based reforms, Pakistan’s economy will remain vulnerable to domestic and external shocks,” it said in a statement.

Internationally, the US dollar charged higher on the back of upbeat data on Tuesday showing US job openings unexpectedly increased in August amid a surge in demand for workers in the professional and business services sector.

That sent the greenback to a near 11-month high of 107.34 against a basket of currencies, with the dollar index last at 107.07.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last month whether Washington would show understanding over another yen-buying intervention by Japan “depends on the details” of the situation.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Wednesday ahead of a panel meeting of OPEC+ ministers, as the market weighed expectations of supply tightness against fears that high-interest rates could reduce fuel demand.

