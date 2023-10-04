Announcement

Dear readers, you must have noticed the toll the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, two major newsprint producers, and a beleaguered Pak rupee have been exacting on the financial health of newspapers in Pakistan in particular.

The situation in relation to unprecedented hike in prices of newsprint, a one hundred percent imported item, is more than grim, to say the least.

Almost all national and regional dailies have, therefore, reduced the page count per edition mainly owing to the two above-mentioned factors. You must also have noticed that Business Recorder, unlike its peers, hasn’t shrunk that much so far.

The situation, however, has required it to employ or introduce a QR Code for one of its sections (daily stocks, dates of closure of books, rates of debt securities, announcements, etc) to reduce, albeit modestly, its reliance on newsprint.

Our valuable readers will now be required to scan a QR Code carried by the newspaper on a daily basis on their phones. They can scan a QR Code by opening the Camera app, pointing their phones at the QR Code, and tapping the pop-up banner.

Scanning this QR Code or barcode with your smartphones lets you quickly open a web page/pages of the newspaper’s section that is no longer available in the printed version of Business Recorder. Thank you for your cooperation.—Publisher

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023