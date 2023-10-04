Announcement

BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Oct 04, 2023
Published 04 Oct, 2023

Dear readers, you must have noticed the toll the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, two major newsprint producers, and a beleaguered Pak rupee have been exacting on the financial health of newspapers in Pakistan in particular.

The situation in relation to unprecedented hike in prices of newsprint, a one hundred percent imported item, is more than grim, to say the least.

Almost all national and regional dailies have, therefore, reduced the page count per edition mainly owing to the two above-mentioned factors. You must also have noticed that Business Recorder, unlike its peers, hasn’t shrunk that much so far.

The situation, however, has required it to employ or introduce a QR Code for one of its sections (daily stocks, dates of closure of books, rates of debt securities, announcements, etc) to reduce, albeit modestly, its reliance on newsprint.

Our valuable readers will now be required to scan a QR Code carried by the newspaper on a daily basis on their phones. They can scan a QR Code by opening the Camera app, pointing their phones at the QR Code, and tapping the pop-up banner.

Scanning this QR Code or barcode with your smartphones lets you quickly open a web page/pages of the newspaper’s section that is no longer available in the printed version of Business Recorder. Thank you for your cooperation.—Publisher

