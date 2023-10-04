‘Those who are afraid of people’s court are running away from polls’: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday said those who are afraid of the people’s court want to escape from elections… it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the election schedule for holding free, fair and transparent election in the country.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that elections have been announced in January on the demand of the PPP to ensure the continuity of the parliamentary system. “It is the responsibility of the ECP to arrange elections regardless of weather,” he said.

“The people’s elected representatives have the authority to decide the destiny of the people and the fate of the country. The democratic parliamentary system is the guarantee of a sustainable economy,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that it is the responsibility of the caretaker government to help the ECP by remaining neutral. If the coming elections become a question mark then instability will arise in the country, he said.

The PPP secretary general said that the post of chairman Senate, deputy chairman Senate and half of the strength of the Upper House of the Parliament would be vacant in March.

PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that people who are afraid of the people’s court want to escape from elections.

He said that the PPP demands the date of elections according to the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wants institutions such as the NICVD (National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases) in the whole country.

He said ending political, social, and economic problems of the people is the manifesto of the PPP.

He said that in the coming elections, people would compare the governments of the PPP and the governments of other parties.

