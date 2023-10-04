BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Those who are afraid of people’s court are running away from polls’: PPP

Naveed Butt Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday said those who are afraid of the people’s court want to escape from elections… it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the election schedule for holding free, fair and transparent election in the country.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that elections have been announced in January on the demand of the PPP to ensure the continuity of the parliamentary system. “It is the responsibility of the ECP to arrange elections regardless of weather,” he said.

“The people’s elected representatives have the authority to decide the destiny of the people and the fate of the country. The democratic parliamentary system is the guarantee of a sustainable economy,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that it is the responsibility of the caretaker government to help the ECP by remaining neutral. If the coming elections become a question mark then instability will arise in the country, he said.

The PPP secretary general said that the post of chairman Senate, deputy chairman Senate and half of the strength of the Upper House of the Parliament would be vacant in March.

PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that people who are afraid of the people’s court want to escape from elections.

He said that the PPP demands the date of elections according to the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wants institutions such as the NICVD (National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases) in the whole country.

He said ending political, social, and economic problems of the people is the manifesto of the PPP.

He said that in the coming elections, people would compare the governments of the PPP and the governments of other parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections PPP ECP General elections Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari

Comments

1000 characters

‘Those who are afraid of people’s court are running away from polls’: PPP

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Illegal immigrants asked to leave country by Nov 1: Afghan nationals involved in terrorist attacks: Bugti

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

Announcement

Read more stories