IK’s security: IHC removes Registrar’s objections over Bushra’s petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Tuesday, removed Registrar Office’s objections over Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi’s petition for the security and protection of her husband in prison.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of former first lady Bushra Bibi’s petition for the security and protection of her husband Imran Khan in prison.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC chief justice removed the office objections over the petition and fixed it for hearing on October 5.

Justice Aamer said in his written order that the office has raised objections to the filing of the instant petition which are reflected at Serial Nos 11 and 37 of the objection sheet.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the relief prayed for is different from the one made in writ petition No2471- 2023, hence, the office objections are not sustainable. It was further submitted that the file of the referred petition be tagged with the instant petition.

The bench observed, “In view of submissions made by learned counsel for the petitioner, the office objections are overruled. Office is directed to number the petition and fix the same on 05.10.2023.”

Bushra moved the petition through her counsel, Sardar Latif Khosa, and stated that her husband is feared to be poisoned through food in jail. She added that the PTI chairman is not allowed home meals as the under-trial prisoners in the past were allowed.

She said that the supply of pure food should be ensured by the medical officer concerned. The adulterated food may be injurious to the life of her husband. She continued that her husband is not even being given the facilities which he is entitled to as per the jail manual.

The petitioner further said that the court’s order regarding the provision of facilities in the jail should be implemented. She maintained that the inhuman treatment being meted out to her husband in prison is a violation of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution and the PTI chairman should be given the walk and exercise facility in jail.

During the hearing, Latif Khosa advocate appeared before the court. The bench asked him that an objection has been made to the petition. He added that what are you pleading for in the petition?

Khosa said that the PTI chairman’s life is in danger and he was attacked in Wazirabad.

He added that a petition has been filed for the security and protection of his rights in the jail.

