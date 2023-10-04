BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK’s security: IHC removes Registrar’s objections over Bushra’s petition

Terence J Sigamony Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Tuesday, removed Registrar Office’s objections over Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi’s petition for the security and protection of her husband in prison.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of former first lady Bushra Bibi’s petition for the security and protection of her husband Imran Khan in prison.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC chief justice removed the office objections over the petition and fixed it for hearing on October 5.

Justice Aamer said in his written order that the office has raised objections to the filing of the instant petition which are reflected at Serial Nos 11 and 37 of the objection sheet.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the relief prayed for is different from the one made in writ petition No2471- 2023, hence, the office objections are not sustainable. It was further submitted that the file of the referred petition be tagged with the instant petition.

The bench observed, “In view of submissions made by learned counsel for the petitioner, the office objections are overruled. Office is directed to number the petition and fix the same on 05.10.2023.”

Bushra moved the petition through her counsel, Sardar Latif Khosa, and stated that her husband is feared to be poisoned through food in jail. She added that the PTI chairman is not allowed home meals as the under-trial prisoners in the past were allowed.

She said that the supply of pure food should be ensured by the medical officer concerned. The adulterated food may be injurious to the life of her husband. She continued that her husband is not even being given the facilities which he is entitled to as per the jail manual.

The petitioner further said that the court’s order regarding the provision of facilities in the jail should be implemented. She maintained that the inhuman treatment being meted out to her husband in prison is a violation of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution and the PTI chairman should be given the walk and exercise facility in jail.

During the hearing, Latif Khosa advocate appeared before the court. The bench asked him that an objection has been made to the petition. He added that what are you pleading for in the petition?

Khosa said that the PTI chairman’s life is in danger and he was attacked in Wazirabad.

He added that a petition has been filed for the security and protection of his rights in the jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC Imran Khan PTI chairman Bushra Bibi Imran Khan security

Comments

1000 characters

IK’s security: IHC removes Registrar’s objections over Bushra’s petition

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Illegal immigrants asked to leave country by Nov 1: Afghan nationals involved in terrorist attacks: Bugti

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

Announcement

Read more stories