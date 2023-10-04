The Karachi Port Trust handled 155,304 tonnes of cargo comprising 105,075 tonnes of import cargo and 50,229 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 105,075 comprised of 33,134 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,302 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,812 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 3,067 tonnes of Wheat & 47,760 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,229 comprised of 49,329 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 6600 containers comprising of 2682 containers import and 3918 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 620 of 20’s and 758 of 40’s loaded while 06 of 20’s and 270 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1218 of 20’s and 782 of 40’s loaded containers while 362 of 20’s and 387 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Safeen Prime, Zhong Gu Chang Chun, MT Shalamar, AS Alva and Chem Spectrum Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely Cma Cgm Tosca, Northern Decency, New Friendship and Dm Emerald have sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Onyx-1, MSC Tokyo and Doha left the port on the same day, while two more ships, Lisa and Berden are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 119,695 tonnes, comprising 82,771 tonnes imports cargo and 36,924 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,208 Containers (1,036 TEUs Imports and 2,172 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a chemicals carrier Zoe Schulte & two more ships, Maersk Kinloss and MSC Elaine carrying Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at Engro Terminal and Containers Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 3rd October, while two more container ships, MSC Jemima and EM Astoria are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 4th October, 2023.

