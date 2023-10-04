Motiwala underscores need for more JVs, technology transfers

KARACHI: M Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has said that Pakistan can come out of its current economic crisis through increasing production, joint ventures, and technology transfers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 12th IEEEP Fair being held at Karachi Expo Centre from October 3-5, he explained the benefits of the joint ventures and urged Pakistani companies for adoption of latest technology.

“Pakistan is shy of joint ventures, so I suggest to our industrial sector that they should look for technological transfer through joint ventures and help the national economy by creating strong base for import substitution,” he added.

He said that IEEEP Fair offers a distinctive platform for exhibitors in the fields of electronics, electrical engineering, and renewable energy, along with consultants and trade visitors, to exchange insights, foster an in-depth understanding of the latest advancements and technological expertise within the engineering industry.

He further said that this exhibition also provides an avenue to explore a multitude of innovative and cost-effective solutions to address engineering-related challenges.

On the occasion, Engr Khalid Pervez, Chairman of IEEEP Karachi Centre, emphasized the Fair’s role as a platform for fostering partnerships between established businesses and startups, facilitating professional collaborations, and bridging the gap between academia and industry.

He underlined the Fair’s significance in encouraging young engineers to align their research with industry needs, ensuring innovation and relevance.

Concluding the ceremony, Zohair Naseer, CEO Badar Expo Solutions, expressed gratitude to all the exhibitors, visitors and consultants, underscoring their continued support as a key factor in the Fair’s enduring success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023