BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Motiwala underscores need for more JVs, technology transfers

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: M Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has said that Pakistan can come out of its current economic crisis through increasing production, joint ventures, and technology transfers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 12th IEEEP Fair being held at Karachi Expo Centre from October 3-5, he explained the benefits of the joint ventures and urged Pakistani companies for adoption of latest technology.

“Pakistan is shy of joint ventures, so I suggest to our industrial sector that they should look for technological transfer through joint ventures and help the national economy by creating strong base for import substitution,” he added.

He said that IEEEP Fair offers a distinctive platform for exhibitors in the fields of electronics, electrical engineering, and renewable energy, along with consultants and trade visitors, to exchange insights, foster an in-depth understanding of the latest advancements and technological expertise within the engineering industry.

He further said that this exhibition also provides an avenue to explore a multitude of innovative and cost-effective solutions to address engineering-related challenges.

On the occasion, Engr Khalid Pervez, Chairman of IEEEP Karachi Centre, emphasized the Fair’s role as a platform for fostering partnerships between established businesses and startups, facilitating professional collaborations, and bridging the gap between academia and industry.

He underlined the Fair’s significance in encouraging young engineers to align their research with industry needs, ensuring innovation and relevance.

Concluding the ceremony, Zohair Naseer, CEO Badar Expo Solutions, expressed gratitude to all the exhibitors, visitors and consultants, underscoring their continued support as a key factor in the Fair’s enduring success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

TDAP Karachi Expo Centre M Zubair Motiwala Zohair Naseer Engr Khalid Pervez

Comments

1000 characters

Motiwala underscores need for more JVs, technology transfers

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Illegal immigrants asked to leave country by Nov 1: Afghan nationals involved in terrorist attacks: Bugti

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

Announcement

Read more stories