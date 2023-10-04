Seminar calls for eliminating menace of corruption

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that economic and social development is impossible without eliminating financial malfeasance, corruption, nepotism and bribery.

While speaking at a seminar organized by the LGH in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here today, he urged the young generation to play their role to curb the menace of corruption from the society. By establishing a transparent and merit-based system can meet any challenge and can boost the economy as well, he added.

He further said that apart from the financial sector, we must also act with integrity in our professional life because performing duties diligently is also part of our code of conduct, especially as a physician.

He appreciated the performance and services of NAB for the elimination of corruption from the society and said that the whole nation should support its national institutions in this struggle so that the economy of Pakistan can be built on a strong footing.

Deputy Director NAB Muhammad Sajid apprised the participants of the seminar about the accountability system and laws and said that awareness campaign can help eliminate corruption from the society.

