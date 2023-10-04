KARACHI: Three-day free eye camp in Tharparkar has provided consultations to over 100 people from the local communities.

Organized by Thar Foundation in collaboration with Al-Baseer Eye Hospitals Karachi, conducted 109 free eye surgeries saving individuals from experiencing blindness. Moreover, 1200 people were supported through eye screening initiatives.

In addition, optical glasses and free medicine to recommended patients were provided, addressing various aspects of eye health and ensuring that individuals receive the care they need.

Amir Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer Thar Foundation said, “Preventing over 100 people from experiencing blindness and preserving their sight is a commendable effort and achievement of Thar Foundation. The Foundation team remains dedicated to enhancing lives and fostering a brighter, healthier future for the communities we serve.”

Thar Foundation’s mission is deeply rooted in fostering a socially responsible model of inclusive development throughout the Thar region. Committed to improving the well-being of the people of Tharparkar, the foundation has embraced the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as its guiding framework.

