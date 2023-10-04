KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 03, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,756.80 High: 46,820.72 Low: 46,670.79 Net Change: 129.72 Volume (000): 95,173 Value (000): 5,001,341 Makt Cap (000) 1,618,375,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,800.63 NET CH (+) 32.43 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,835.85 NET CH (+) 20 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,799.84 NET CH (+) 51.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,505.04 NET CH (+) 27.51 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,450.08 NET CH (-) 12.36 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,604.21 NET CH (-) 19.8 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-October-2023 ====================================

