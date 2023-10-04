Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 03, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,756.80
High: 46,820.72
Low: 46,670.79
Net Change: 129.72
Volume (000): 95,173
Value (000): 5,001,341
Makt Cap (000) 1,618,375,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,800.63
NET CH (+) 32.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,835.85
NET CH (+) 20
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,799.84
NET CH (+) 51.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,505.04
NET CH (+) 27.51
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,450.08
NET CH (-) 12.36
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,604.21
NET CH (-) 19.8
------------------------------------
As on: 03-October-2023
====================================
