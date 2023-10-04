BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Oct 04, 2023
World

Russia says it downed Ukrainian missile off Crimea coast, governor reports drone

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 12:52am

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday evening it had shot down a Ukrainian missile off the Crimea coast, and the local Russia-appointed governor reported damage to dwellings from debris from a downed drone.

The ministry statement said Russian air defence systems had downed a Ukrainian Neptun missile over the northwestern part of the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-appointed governor of the port of Sevastopol, said debris from the drone had landed on the roof of an apartment building, though there were no injuries. Some windows had been blown out.

Moscow says it shot down Ukrainian missile over Russian city, arrested oil refinery bomber

Razvozhayev, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said emergency services were determining how to remove explosive materials from the site.

"Specialists from the Sevastopol emergency services are now on site and a decision will be taken on moving explosive materials," Razvozhayev wrote. "All forces and services remain on full combat alert."

Ukraine has in recent weeks stepped up attacks on Crimea, which was occupied and annexed by Russia in 2014.

