BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
World

Moscow says it shot down Ukrainian missile over Russian city, arrested oil refinery bomber

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am

MOSCOW: The Russian military said on Friday it had shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog and that fragments of the missile had injured civilians and damaged buildings.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine, which rarely comments on attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory.

Vasily Golubev, governor of Russia’s Rostov region, which includes Taganrog and is close to Ukraine, said a cafe had been hit along with a museum and that the windows of a residential building had been blown out.

He said nine people had been taken to hospital with injuries but that nobody had been killed.

Videos from the scene, circulating online, showed a low-rise building partly reduced to rubble.

Separately, an explosion was reported to have hit an oil refinery in the Russian city of Samara.

Member of parliament Alexander Khinshtein said the explosion at the refinery owned by Rosneft appeared to have been caused by a bomb. “Fortunately there is no serious damage and no casualties,” he said on Telegram.

The TASS news agency reported that a person believed to have been responsible for the blast had been detained.

Parts of Russia, especially near the border with Ukraine, have often been hit by shelling or drone attacks in the course of the 17-month war. Energy installations and weapons stores have been frequent targets.

Rosneft Russian military Russia ukriane war Ukrainian missile Vasily Golubev Alexander Khinshtein

