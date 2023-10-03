Sept CPI rises 4 percentage points to 31.4pc MoM

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4 percentage points in September to 31.4 percent against the previous month’s 27.4 percent, core inflation rose by 0.2 percentage points – from 18.4 in August to 18.6 percent in September while wholesale price index rose by 0.92 percent in July-September 2023-24 to 24.61 against 24.61 percent in August all on year on year basis, as per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Average inflation in the first quarter (July-September) of current fiscal year 2023-24 is 29.04 percent compared to 25.11 percent during the same period of last year. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 2 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.7 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 1.2 percent in September 2022.

CPI inflation urban, increased to 29.7 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 25 percent in the previous month and 21.2 percent in September 2022. On Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, it increased to 1.7 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.6 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 2.1 percent in September 2022.

CPI inflation rural, increased to 33.9 percent YoY basis in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 30.9 percent in the previous month and 26.1 percent in September 2022. On MoM basis, it increased to 2.5 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.9 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.2 percent in September 2022.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 32 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 27.9 percent a month earlier and 28.6 percent in September 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.7 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 4.1 percent a month earlier and a decrease of 1.4 percent in September 2022.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased to 26.4 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 24.3 percent a month earlier and an increase of 38.9 percent in September 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 3.1 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 4.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 1.4 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2022.

Measured by non-food non-energy urban increased to 18.6 percent on YoY basis in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 18.4 percent in the previous month and 14.4 percent in September 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 1 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.8 percent in previous month, and an increase of 0.9 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. September, 2022.

Measured by non-food non-energy rural increased to 27.3 percent on YoY basis in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 25.9 percent in the previous month and 17.6 percent in September 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.6 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.8 percent in previous month, and an increase of 1.4 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2022.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean urban increased to 25 percent on YoY basis in September 2023 as compared to 23 percent in the previous month and 19.5 percent in September 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.1 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.6 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2022.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 33.3 percent on YoY) basis in September 2023 as compared to 30.5 percent in the previous month and 24.4 percent in September 2022. On MoM basis, it increased to 1.7 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.5 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2022.

The National CPI for September 2023 is increased to 2 percent over August 2023 and increased to 31.44 percent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. September 2022.

The urban CPI for September 2023 is increased to 1.67 percent over August 2023 and increased to 29.74 percent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. September 2022.

On MoM basis top few commodities which varied from previous month in food which increased include onions (39.32 percent), pulse masoor (19.80 percent), fresh vegetables (11.77 percent), sugar (10.28 percent), pulse mash (9.46 percent), beans (7.14 percent), condiments and spices (6.30 percent), gur (6.27 percent), pulse moong (5.51 percent), fresh fruits (4.46 percent), pulse gram (2.90 percent), milk powder (2.61 percent), milk fresh (2.03 percent) and besan (1.94 percent) and decreased in tomatoes (13.80 percent), chicken (11.82 percent), cooking oil (1.52 percent), potatoes (1.07 percent), wheat (0.95 percent), vegetable ghee (0.79 percent), tea (0.73 percent) and wheat flour (0.40 percent).

Among the non-food items which increased include; motor fuel (11.30 percent), liquefied hydrocarbons (9.23 percent), transport services (4.29 percent), dental services (2.51 percent), household servant (2.39 percent), medical tests (1.82 percent), communication apparatus (1.78 percent), washing soap/detergents/match box (1.53 percent), motor vehicle accessories (1.47 percent) and construction input items (1.37 percent) and decreased in electricity charges (0.36 percent) and text books (0.03 percent).

On YoY basis top few commodities which varied from corresponding month of previous year i.e. September, 2022 which increased in food include sugar (89.95 percent), wheat flour (81.29 percent), condiments and spices (78.77 percent), tea (73.03 percent), gur (68.98 percent), rice (64.71 percent), beans (56.07 percent), dry fruits (49.16 percent), wheat products (48.78 percent), beverages (45.81 percent), wheat (40.97 percent), milk powder (39.53 percent), pulse mash (36.39 percent), readymade food (35.29 percent) and potatoes (34.55 percent) and decreased in tomatoes (20.69 percent), fresh vegetables (16.82 percent), pulse gram (1.48 percent) and onions (0.70 percent).

Among non-food items which increased include electricity charges (163.72 percent), text books (101.78 percent), gas charges (62.82 percent), washing soap/detergents/match box (52.83 percent), stationery (47.16 percent), communication apparatus (41.74 percent), household equipments (38.86 percent), newspapers (32.77 percent), motor fuel (30.52 percent), marriage hall charges (30.46 percent), solid fuel (28.89 percent), accommodation services (27.18 percent), furniture and furnishing (27.03 percent), construction input items (26.13 percent), mechanical services (25.93 percent) and transport services (20.55 percent).

The Rural Consumer Price Index for September 2023 is increased to 2.46 percent over August 2023 and increased to 33.88 percent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. September 2022.

On MoM basis top few commodities which varied from previous month in food items which increased include onions (45.16 percent), pulse masoor (14.05 percent), fresh vegetables (12.66 percent), sugar (12.49 percent), pulse mash (8.02 percent), gur (6.70 percent), beans (4.99 percent), pulse moong (4.90 percent), condiments and spices (4.45 percent), pulse gram (3.52 percent), wheat products (3.05 percent), readymade food (2.96 percent), rice (2.74 percent), eggs (2.44 percent), dry fruits (2.33 percent), meat (2.24 percent), milk powder (2.17 percent) and gram whole (1.65 percent) and decreased in tomatoes (16.09 percent), chicken (9.43 percent), cooking oil (1.58 percent), dessert preparation (1.26 percent), potatoes (1.22 percent), vegetable ghee (0.59 percent) and wheat (0.29 percent).

Among non-food which increased include transport services (15.72 percent), liquefied hydrocarbons (12.40 percent), motor fuels (12.02 percent), medical tests (5.00 percent), accommodation services (3.05 percent), water supply (2.47 percent), tailoring (2.44 percent), construction input items (2.38 percent), household equipments (2.07 percent), stationery (2.06 percent), doctor clinic fee (1.93 percent) and construction wage rates (1.88 percent) and decreased in electricity charges (0.36 percent) and text books (0.02 percent).

Top few commodities which varied from corresponding month of previous year i.e. September, 2022 among which increased include sugar (93.46 percent), wheat flour (87.56 percent), tea (83.65 percent), gur (70.57 percent), rice (69.27 percent), wheat products (57.70 percent), wheat (52.65 percent), condiments and spices (51.94 percent), beverages (47.92 percent), pulse mash (39.59 percent), milk products (37.22 percent), potatoes (37.09 percent), chicken (34.80 percent), readymade food (33.36 percent), milk fresh (29.49 percent), butter (28.76 percent), fresh fruits (27.06 percent) and eggs (23.13 percent) and decreased in tomatoes (32.01 percent), fresh vegetables (11.33 percent), onions (7.92 percent), pulse masoor (1.97 percent), vegetable ghee (1.06 percent) and cooking oil (0.68 percent).

Among non-food items which increased include electricity charges (163.72 percent), transport services (55.68 percent), stationery (42.70 percent), household equipments (38.27 percent), motor fuels (33.44 percent), motor vehicles accessories (32.98 percent), cleaning and laundering (28.70 percent), solid fuel (27.79 percent), furniture and furnishing (27.51 percent), woolen cloth (26.82percent), dopatta (26.24percent), water supply (25.17 percent), cotton cloth (24.30 percent), footwear (23.96 percent), mechanical services (22.89 percent), household textiles (22.57 percent) and medical tests (21.64 percent).

The Wholesale Price Index for September, 2023 increased by 3.15 percent over August, 2023. It increased to 26.39 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. September, 2022.

Top few commodities which varied from previous month and increased include vegetables (23.72 percent), stimulant & spice crops (18.07 percent), kerosene oil (16.80 percent), motor spirit (13.20 percent), cultivators (12.25 percent), steel bar & sheets (9.17 percent), diesel oil (8.64 percent), tractors (8.21 percent), furnace oil (8.08 percent), unmanufactured tobacco (7.94 percent), coal not agglomerated (7.69 percent), fertilizers (7.37 percent), leather without hair (6.78 percent), sugar refined (5.17 percent), dry fruits (4.69 percent), eggs (4.41 percent), lathe machines (4.3 percent), cement (4.28 percent), bricks, blocks & tiles (4.22 percent), rice (3.99 percent), timber (3.95 percent) and pulses (3.67 percent) and decreased in poultry (11.27 percent), edible roots / potatoes (2.74 percent), medicines (1.75 percent) and dried fruits & nuts (1.07 percent).

YoY top few commodities which varied from previous year which increased include stimulant & spice crops (158.04 percent), lighting equipments (149.43 percent), matches (131.17 percent), dry fruits (99.75 percent), tobacco products (93.57 percent), sugar refined (86.62 percent), cultivators (81.56 percent), spices (78.00 percent), medicines (71.35 percent), steel products (70.13 percent), dried fruits & nuts (68.23 percent), air conditioners (65.76 percent), sugar crops (65.08 percent), rice (64.20 percent) and wheat flour (64.08 percent).

