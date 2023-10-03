Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 02, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,627.08
High: 46,704.64
Low: 46,294.62
Net Change: 394.49
Volume (000): 100,351
Value (000): 6,467,617
Makt Cap (000) 1,613,882,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,768.20
NET CH (-) 10.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,815.85
NET CH (-) 1.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,748.66
NET CH (+) 50.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,477.53
NET CH (+) 42.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,462.44
NET CH (+) 211.53
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,624.01
NET CH (+) 76.54
------------------------------------
As on: 02-October-2023
====================================
