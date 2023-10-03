KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 02, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,627.08 High: 46,704.64 Low: 46,294.62 Net Change: 394.49 Volume (000): 100,351 Value (000): 6,467,617 Makt Cap (000) 1,613,882,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,768.20 NET CH (-) 10.51 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,815.85 NET CH (-) 1.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,748.66 NET CH (+) 50.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,477.53 NET CH (+) 42.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,462.44 NET CH (+) 211.53 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,624.01 NET CH (+) 76.54 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-October-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023