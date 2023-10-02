BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
World

Kremlin says Ukraine fatigue ‘will grow,’ after US aid rift

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2023 05:24pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that Western fatigue over Ukraine “will grow”, as the future of United States aid for Kyiv hung in the balance.

A compromise struck in the US Congress over the weekend left out fresh funding for Ukraine due to opposition from hardline Republicans.

“Fatigue over this conflict – fatigue from the completely absurd sponsorship of the Kyiv regime – will grow in various countries, including the US,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Ukraine FM hails ministers’ meeting ‘within future borders’ of EU

He added that Washington would nonetheless “continue its involvement in this conflict”.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to “not walk away” from Ukraine in an attempt to reassure Kyiv as Russia’s offensive drags on for a 20th month.

Moscow has long counted on Western countries growing tired of supporting Kyiv and on divisions arising within Western alliances.

“Fatigue will lead to the fragmentation of the political establishment,” Peskov said.

His comments came as European Union foreign ministers met in Kyiv to pledge support for Ukraine, despite disagreements among the bloc’s 27 members over the conflict.

